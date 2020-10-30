Marilyn Sue Wagner, October 29, 2020
Beloved wife of Leslie “Les” Wagner for 59 years. Dear mother of Jonathan (Michele) Wagner, Randi (Keith) Nicolai and Michelle (Shayne) Schmeeckle. Loving grandmother of Josie and Kylie Wagner, Alex Nicolai, Anna, Emily and Allison Schmeeckle and Madison Goldberg. Beloved sister of Sandi (Lloyd) Rich-Forester and the late Alan Libou. Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Marilyn Sue Wagner, also known as Nana, was an elegant, unique, adored woman. She moved from Brooklyn to St Louis in 1969, but always kept her signature Brooklyn accent. She was strong and spirited with an amazing energy. Whether it be power walking or working out, organizing her house, fixing an appliance, volunteering to wrap presents for charity, or planting an extraordinary garden, Marilyn gave it her all. She relished traveling and worked as a travel agent. She also enjoyed playing mahjong, reading, watching films, and shopping.
Marilyn always put family before all else. She was married for 59 years to Les and raised 3 children and had 7 grandchildren. Marilyn created wonderful traditions. She filled her home with warmth, love, and awesome food, making everyone excited to come to every holiday meal that she hosted. She never missed a birthday and attended as many special events for her grandchildren as possible. Marilyn spent many summers in Hilton Head with her family where she was known for finding the best shelling beach, going on walks, bike rides, kayaking, and making memories with her grandchildren. They loved how she could always keep up with them, even sliding down a two story slide off a boat into Table Rock Lake and riding on the back of a jet-ski. Marilyn’s incredible life should be celebrated and her family will carry on her beautiful legacy forever.
Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Friends interested in attending virtually are welcome to contact Rindskopf-Roth (314) 367-0438 for the zoom information. Contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be made to Easterseals Midwest, 11933 Westline Industrial Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63146 or to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63108. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE