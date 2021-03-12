Marion Selma Meyer, 93, died on March 10th, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank A. Meyer. Dear mother of Dennis (Rochelle) Meyer of Granite City and Linda (Gary) Haselhorst of Glen Carbon. Loving grandma of Jamie (Todd) Kelley, Chadd (Sarah) Haselhorst, Aaron “Jake” Meyer, Julia (Eric) Hudson. Beloved great-grandmother of Aria & Silas Haselhorst and Rory & Madeline Kelley. Preceded in death by her dear sisters: Betty (Adolph) Cohen, Rose (Rolf) Mayer, Shirley (Sam) Karp, Loretta (Arthur) Shulman. Survived by her dear brother Ben (Rosetta) Weintraub. Beloved daughter of the late Jake and Sophia Weintraub. Our Dear Aunt Marion to an extended network of nieces and nephews.
Marion was born in St. Louis, the fifth of six children, to Polish immigrants. Marion met and quickly married Frank Meyer on January 7, 1950. Shortly after, they had two children Dennis and Linda, and moved to Granite City. Tragedy struck in 1964 when Frank was killed in an air accident leaving Marion to raise two young children on her own. Marion went to work at CPI as a supervisor where she worked until she retired.
Marion moved to Glen Carbon to live with her daughter and son-in-law in 1989. She became a live-in grandmother to Jamie and Chadd– childcare at its finest. She became “Grandma” to an extended network of family, friends, and neighbors. The family was her happiness --- being the center of attention at Thanksgiving, teaching the family tree, pulling out photo albums, and holding court to share her life experience with all the younger generation--- or anyone that would listen. She was the voice always saying – please take photos and send them to me.
She is well known in the family as a woman of strong opinions and was never afraid to speak her mind-even the embarrassing questions you hoped she wouldn’t ask! She was a saver – frugal – she managed what she had to provide a comfortable life with the help of her friends and family. She embraced the changing technology by learning to use her iPad as a photo collection and a virtual connection to family that lived at some distance. An avid Facebook stalker, enjoying what others were doing. Of course, with technology came the occasional surprises from Marion --- like signing up by accident to the Chinese cooking classes on-line.
Marion was alert to the end and passed peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by family. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family service was held on March 11th at United Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Marion's wishes for contributions may be made in her memory to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (rettsyndrome.org) or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org).