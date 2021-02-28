Marjorie Ann Karp, February 25, 2021
Beloved wife of Milton Karp for 68 years; Mother and mother-in-law of Carol (Bill) Lentini, Robert (Hazel) Karp and Mark (Fran) Karp; dear grandmother of Jason Lentini, Amanda (Justin) Banner, Jeremy Karp, Eric (Kara) Karp and Sarah (John) Brandon; dear great-grandmother of 4; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. The family would like to thank her caretakers and the staff at Brookdale for their caring support.
A Private graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to a charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE