Mark A. Schatz

On April 15, 2021, Mark Schatz, a loving father, caring brother and brother-in-law, supportive uncle, and loyal friend, was taken from this world too soon at the tender age of 52.
Mark was born on July 9, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Shirley Schatz and the late Stanley Schatz. Surviving Mark are three amazing children, Jenna, Spencer, and Jackson, his best friend and brother, Jonathan (Marcia) Schatz, his brother Jeff (Elissa) Schatz and his sister Terri (Georges) Tacquet, who were there by his side until his final day.
Mark had a passion for life and was known for his fun-loving spirit, humor, and compassion. In addition to his work as a director of IT, Mark loved spending time with his children, family, and friends. A proud father, Mark would always be seen on the sidelines during his children’s sporting events, and band performances. He loved making latkes and “Goppy” cakes, and watching all things Ohio State.
A private family service will be held on Sunday, April 18th at 2:00 pm. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for live stream details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to the American Cancer Society.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE