Marsha Bernstein, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and cherished friend to many passed away peacefully at Delmar Gardens Creve Coeur on Thursday August 6th, 2020.
Marsha was born on March 23rd, 1948 to the late Joseph and Bernice Ludwig. She was preceded in death by her late beloved husband Henry “Hank” Bernstein and her brother the late Lawrence “Larry” Ludwig.
Marsha is survived by her sons Stephen (Jennifer), and Joseph Bernstein, sister Michelle (Steven) Ludwig Lovell and loving grandchildren Brent, Ashton, and Aubrey.
Marsha was born in St. Louis, and graduated from Ladue Horton Watkins High School. She loved the service industry and before becoming ill, you could find her behind the counter at Protzel’s Deli in Clayton making corned beef sandwiches. She was a 2nd mother to many and would always welcome her children’s friends into her home with a place to stay, a meal, or just to chat around the kitchen table. On a Friday night you could usually find her at the local bingo hall, sometimes arriving 2-3 hours ahead of time just to socialize.
A private family funeral service was held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road on August 10th 2020. The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146 or the American Kidney Foundation, 1001 Craig Road, Suite 480, St. Louis, MO, 63146. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff and residents of Delmar Gardens of Creve Coeur, who helped with Marsha’s care during the last several months.
