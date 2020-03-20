Marsha Carol Portman, March 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron Portman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Joel and Stuart Portman (Rachel); dear daughter of the late Rose and the late Herbert Jagust; dear step-daughter of the late Selma Jagust; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Michael Jagust, the late Robert Jagust (Peggy), Donald Jagust (Yoko) and the late Leslie B. Berger (Judith); dear daughter-in-law of the late Shirley and the late Marvin Portman; dear sister-in-law of Marchele Weissman (David) and Darlene Solomon (Ron); our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eight Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE