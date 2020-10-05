Marshall L. Gross, September 28, 2020
Passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Dear father of Sherri (Robert) Berg, Andy (April) Gross and David Gross. Loving grandfather of Zachary Berg, Jessica (Scott) Schatz, Jordan Jurzcyk, Morgan Gross, Riley Gross, Audrey Gross and Noah Bromley. Beloved great-grandfather of Cooper Schatz. Dear ex-husband of Joan Gross. Beloved son of the late Eli and the late Betty Gross. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
After graduating from the University of Missouri, Marshall, along with Joan, opened David Marshall Mirror Company. Their mirrors were shipped all over the world and to this day can still be seen hanging in stores and buildings. They have become collectibles among the art world.
Due to Covid-19, a small private funeral was held for immediate family and a few close friends. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132.
