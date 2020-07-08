Marvin Arnold Muchnick, July 7, 2020
Beloved husband of Sandra Muchnick; dear father of Sheri Wilson (Gary) and Julie Urow (Dennis); dear grandfather of Matthew Wilson, Scott Wilson (Gail), Brian Wilson and Isaac Urow; dear brother of the late Rose DuBro (late Allen); our dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
A private graveside service was held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Parkinson Disease Association-Greater St. Louis Chapter, 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd., Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017.