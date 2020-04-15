Marvin Louis Platt, April 10, 2020
Marvin Louis Platt passed away at age 93 in St Louis, MO, on April 10, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus. Marvin will be missed by all, but especially by his wife Lois (nee Schultz), his children Stuart (Kim) Platt, Sam (Janet Levin) Platt, Margo (Brian) Begley, and Nina (Mark) Vogel, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Marvin was a family man and a businessman. He saw the two roles as one, a good businessman was one who ultimately could provide for his family, and he excelled at both. Marvin was diligent, hard-working, and a problem-solver. He owned several delicatessens and restaurants, an office building, and a summer rental home, as well as creating a successful commercial maintenance business.
Marvin was generous and loving to his family, friends, and all he encountered. His passion and care for his wife, Lois, knew no bounds. They were married for 68 years. The last years of his life were devoted totally to her care. His wife, Lois, who suffers from dementia, recently said, “Unconditional love, that is what Marvin and I have for each other.” He gave his love unconditionally to his family as well and raised them to be very close. He taught his children to be thoughtful, considerate, and hard-working, to be devoted parents, and to care for and look out for each other.
Marvin always stood up for what was right, and up until the very end, fought hard to help solve the problems that face the world today. Donations made in his honor to the committee to elect Joe Biden would be greatly appreciated.
He was buried at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14th. Due to COVID-19, the funeral was open only to the immediate family. His children are planning a memorial celebration in honor of Marvin to be held in St. Louis, tentatively in the summer of 2020, or as soon as all can gather safely. Details will be shared in this publication when plans are finalized.
For more information, or to share a memory, visit bergermemorialchapel.com.
