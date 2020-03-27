Marvin Weiss, March 25, 2020
Beloved husband of Leatrice Weiss; dear father and father in law of Ronald Weiss, Andrea Weiss, Sharon (Ronald) Siegel and Sheldon Weiss; grandfather of Rebecca (Mitchell) Giller and Jennifer Siegel; great grandfather of Jacob Giller, dear brother of the late Gladys Weiss.
Private services were held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Chesterfield. Memorial contributions preferred to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/donate) Visit Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE