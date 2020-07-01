Mary Ann Kessler, June 17, 2020
Beloved daughter of the late Myles and Ellie Kessler. Dear life partner and soulmate of Herbie Adams. Beloved sister of Michael Kessler and Andrew (Kimberly Rosenberger) Kessler. Loving aunt of Ava, Naomi, Myles, Sullivan and Carter Kessler. Dear niece of Alan (Sam) Levi. Best friend of Mindy, Jay and Tyler Adams.
Mary Ann Kessler, also known as Row Row, was a beautiful, strong woman who never complained and always put her family and friends before herself. She never took life for granted and took every chance she got to see the people she loved the most. She treated every child at Missouri Baptist with love and care, as well as at Youth In Need and the Head Start Program.
She loved spending weekends at Goosecreek with her Herbie and friends, and when home, she loved to cook. She had a love of travel, even at a young age, having her bat mitzvah in Israel. Mary was a very organized person, and one of her favorite hobbies was scrapbooking with her best friend Mindy.
Mary leaves behind a very well respected and loved reputation. She had a heart of gold and a beautiful soul, and is now joining her parents, Myles and Ellie, in heaven. Rest in paradise Row Row.
Private family service. Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Dr., St. Louis, MO 63114 or to Youth in Need, Attn: Development Office (designate for the Head Start Program), 1815 Boone's Lick Road, St. Charles, MO 63301.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE