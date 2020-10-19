Mary Ellen Movshin; scholar, rabbi, teacher, friend, died due to metastatic breast cancer on 10/17/20. She leaves behind her beloved husband Leon Rechter, daughter and son-in-law Marjie and Michael George, and sisters Margo Criscuola and Maureen Brodsky.
She will be remembered as a lifelong student, an accomplished teacher and a devoted friend. She spent her life helping people and learning from them – newly arrived émigrés from the USSR and beyond, women and children fleeing from intimate partner violence and almost 60 years of students. She refused to give up on her goals and would fight with every fiber of her being to accomplish what she set out to do and to make sure you achieved your dreams too. Mem, as she was called, was the rational one in a sea of mystics, the logical one in a room of dreamers. She was a swimmer, a violinist, a polyglot, a gardener and a cook. She will be missed dearly.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 1 PM CT via Live Stream. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for details. Memorial contributions preferred to Planned Parenthood. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE