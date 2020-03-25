MARY JANE LEAVITT, March 19, 2020

Beloved wife of Gerald Leavitt; loving daughter of Eli and Rose Harris; loving mother of Susan (Conrad) Sansbury, Laurie (Scott Morgan) Leavitt, Gaye (Stephen) Dyreks; sister of the late Joseph and Harriet Harris, sister of the late Sylvester Harris (Carole); loving grandmother of Allison Hall and Christopher Sansbury and Samantha, Rory and Zach Dyreks; great-grandmother of Fae Hall; sister-in-law of Pearl Baum; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Mary Jane Leavitt passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home with her daughters at her side. A graveside service was held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetary in St. Louis, Missouri. A memorial gathering for Mary will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the American Heart Association by calling 1-800-242-8721 or by going to their website at www.heart.org, and/or printing out and mailing their form mail to American Heart Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or to the charity of your choice.