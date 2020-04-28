Maureen Dale “Momo” Rudman, age 79, died of complications related to the COVID-19 virus on April 26, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. Maureen is survived by her son, Douglas (Caryn) Rudman of Chesterfield, Missouri; her son David (Julie) Rudman, of Leawood, Kansas; her son Derek (Cindy) Rudman, of Chesterfield, Missouri and her sister Shelly Shapiro (Glenn Amster), of Seattle, Washington. She is preceded in death by her parents Sylvia (Sam) Cohen and Melvin Shapiro of St. Louis, Missouri and her brother Ronald Shapiro of Oxford, Mississippi. Maureen is survived by her 9 treasured grandchildren who loved her dearly, Aaron, Joshua, Zoe, Avery, Lily, Grace, Aidan, Max and Brody. Beloved Aunt of Ben Amster, (Anna Robinson) and Sophie Amster.
Maureen was born in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri with a Master’s degree in Education.
Maureen had a larger than life flare for living and beautiful things, believing first and foremost that all people are beautiful. Her family and friends will always remember her as a genuine, giving, eclectic loving lady who was always the life of the party. Momo delighted in her grandchildren and they treasure her.
A private funeral will be conducted. Due to these unusual times, a private shiva will be attended by immediate family with a memorial celebrating Maureen’s life with a date to be determined.
Donations in honor of Maureen can be sent to United Hebrew Congregation, Billee & Cindy Thuner Chesed Fund or Camp Sabra Fund. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information
