Maurine Axelbaum passed away peacefully on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Clermont of Dolan Memory Care Homes with Gerald and Ellen, her son and daughter-in-law, by her side. She was 96 and had survived Covid just a few months earlier.
She was born in St. Louis, MO in 1924 to William and Anne Rothman and was the younger sister of the late Eunice Felder. Her beloved husband, Martin I. Axelbaum, died in 1963. She graduated from Soldan High School. She resided in University City, MO for most of her life.
Maurine is survived by her 3 children, Stewart Axelbaum (Carol) of Severna Park, MD, Gail Klein (Richard) of Sioux Falls, SD, and Gerald Axelbaum (Ellen Schapiro) of St. Louis, MO, 8 grandchildren, Marc Axelbaum, Joanie Axelbaum, Rebecca Klein Ballard, Joshua Klein, Daniel Axelbaum, Emily Axelbaum, Evan Axelbaum, and Miriam Axelbaum, and 5 great grandchildren, Charles Axelbaum, Cameron Axelbaum, Phoebe Axelbaum, Ayla Axelbaum, and Isaac Axelbaum.
Maurine loved to ice skate, swim, listen to classical music, and attend classical concerts. She loved the Muny Opera and volunteered as an usher at the Fox Theater. She worked as an election judge for many years. She was a life-long synagogue member of Congregation B’nai Amoona and was a cherished minyanaire there. Her sweet and loving nature was appreciated by her many friends and relatives and by the staff at Clermont of Dolan Memory Care Homes where she spent her final years. The family wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all her gracious and loving caregivers at Clermont.
Private graveside service on Thursday, April 1 at 11 AM CST. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Contributions in Maurine’s memory may be made to Congregation B’nai Amoona or The Muny. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE