Maxine S. Eisen, October 15, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Eisen. Dear mother of Gregory S. (Lisa M.) Eisen and the late Julie Eisen. Loving grandmother of Courtney, Mollie and Allison Eisen. Beloved sister of Joan E. (the late Nelson) Zucker. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Due to the current health situation, the service will be private. Contributions in Maxine's name may be made to the Marsha Rivkin Ovarian Cancer Research Center, Tributes to Maxine Eisen, by phone: 1-206-386-2738; or www.rivkin.org; or mail to: Marsha Rivkin Center, 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA, 98122.
