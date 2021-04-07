Michael Kiernan, April 3, 2021
Beloved son to Brian and Suzanne, passionately devoted husband to Deborah, Proud Father and “Super Daddy” to Noah, Aviva, and Zahava, Son in Law and best friend to Stephen and Maxine ( a blessed memory) and larger than life family and friend to so many more, died peacefully on 4•3•21......blast off!
Michael was Australian to the core. A charismatic, motorcycle enthusiast, he was the proprietor of Kiernan Cycles, a niche motorcycle boutique. He will be greatly missed by all who loves him.
Links to zoom Shivas can be found on www.Michaelsmotorcycles.com.
A private family service will be held on Sunday, April 11th at 10:30 am.