Milton "Butsie" H. Goldberg passed away peacefully from natural causes on Aug. 7th in St. Louis at the age of 84.
Butsie was predeceased in death by his parents, Michael and Mildred (Buch) Goldberg, and his only sibling, Lionel Goldberg. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Deborah Farris Goldberg for 38 years. A devoted father, stepfather, and father-in-law to Michael Goldberg ( Esther Goldstein) David Goldberg, Carrie Tzinberg Roy (Scott Roy), Stephanie Tzinberg Hughes, and Katherine “Kitt” Tzinberg Wroth (Trey Wroth). His grandchildren, who called him Zaidy, were the joy of his life: Connor, Parker, Jocelyn, Zoe, Jacob, Declan, Sam, Paige, Lizzie and Zachary.
Butsie graduated from Washington University in 1958 and served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was CFO of Worth’s Stores, a division of Reitman’s Canada. Additionally, Butsie was in charge of building the company’s new distribution center on Page Avenue and while working on weekends allowed the kids to ride in bins on the conveyor belt. Not better than a regular roller coaster but close.
Butsie was a gentle, compassionate man who generously supported several charities, including Street Kitchen, an organization that helps the unhoused in St. Louis and was particularly close to his heart.
As a lifelong Democrat, he would have liked to have lived long enough to vote for Joe Biden. He often teased that “second only to Deborah, Rachel Maddow was his muse.”
He delighted in teaching all generations to swim, water-ski, and drive a boat at Lake of the Ozarks. He enjoyed dinners with friends and neighbors and family road trips across the country in the "wonder wagon.” The kids fondly recall having to endure Butsie singing "Rock of Ages" every night of Hanukkah, being forced to open Christmas gifts one at a time for photos, epic Trivial Pursuit throw-downs, and Sundays designated as “family only” days. Butsie was always invested in every birthday, graduation, major life event, loss, and achievement. He made all of our lives better.
A memorial service, to celebrate his amazing life, will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to Street Kitchen, c/o Gerri Clifton, President, 8300 Delmar Blvd., #408, St. Louis, MO 63124.