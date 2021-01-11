Mindy Podolsky Pung, born July 26, 1968, died January 9, 2021, from complications of Covid 19.
Mindy is survived by her loving husband, Daniel, parents Mitchell and Joyce Podolsky, brother, Mark, loving niece of Alan Boime, Ronald and Sherri Podolsky, and Diana (Steven} Podolsky, 11 nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and students whose lives she touched
Mindy was a committed educator, focused for many years on supporting at-risk and special needs high school students. Her generous and unbiased heart was a gift to all who knew her
Her laughter and joy will be missed.