Minnette Hirsch, November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Hirsch; dear mother and mother-in-law of Judi Kunstler (Sy), Buddy Hirsch (Jessie) and Linda Kamen (Jonathan); dear grandmother of Charles Edward Kamen (Sophia) and Nicholas Kamen; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Samuel Lefton (late Sarah), the late Joseph Lefton (late Dorothy) and the late Bertha Kessler (late Sam); Our dear aunt and friend.
Minnette was a former President of the Congregation B’nai Amoona Sisterhood for 2 terms. She transposed books into braille for the blind. She enjoyed homemaking and cherished family life.
A private family service will be held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE