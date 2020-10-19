Miriam C. “Mimi” Schuchet (nee Cytron), October 16, 2020
Beloved wife of Rick Schuchet for 53 years. Dear mother of Derek Schuchet. Beloved sister of Barbara (Norman) Hausfater, Phyllis (Marvin) Sandweiss and Margo (Frank) Cooper-Miskit. Dear sister-in-law of the late Sharon (the late Stu) Schmid. Beloved daughter of the late Hyman and the late Sylvia Cytron. Dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many.
For many years, Mimi gave much of her time and energy to charitable organizations and was president of Shaare Emeth Sisterhood. Mimi enjoyed many years as a travel agent, working and loving the people around her. She enjoyed traveling to many countries and loved cruises, visiting Greece, Turkey, Russia, Scandinavia, Poland, and more. Mimi was a sweet soul, who loved and adored her family and friends. She looked forward to dining out and was a wonderful cook, and her desserts were scrumptiously enjoyed by all. Being a juvenile diabetic, Mimi faced many adversities, but dealt with them with resolve, courage, and dignity. Mimi’s warmth and gentle spirit will be remembered by everyone who crossed her path.
Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Contributions in Mimi’s memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA, 50037; Evelyn’s House, The BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO, 63179; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
