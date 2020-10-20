MONTE MARTIAN SAFRON, September 16, 1929 - October 18, 2020

Beloved husband & life partner of Judy Luczkowski Safron for 25 years and Louise Chaznoff (deceased) for 43 years. Beloved father of Karen (Dennis Hahn), Joe (Debbie), Lynne (Richard Reiche), and cherished step-father of Laurie Bluestone. Adoring grandfather, Papa and best friend of Chaz Brueggeman Ross-Munro (Greg), Casey Brueggeman (Jihan), Ben Safron (Erica), Anne Safron Collins (Brad), Jennifer Hahn, Abraham Bluestone, Rachel Bluestone, Alex Reiche, and Andrew Reiche, Dear great-grandfather of Haven and Harper Brueggeman, Grant and Hannah Safron and Mycroft Ross-Munro. Dear son of Willy Safron (z’ll) and Bessie Hymen (z’ll) and brother of Mel (z’ll) and Edna (z’ll) Beloved friend to many.

Monte was a proud 1948 graduate of Clayton High School and the last surviving member of the “lunch bunch” of classmates that met weekly until five years ago. After his mother’s sudden passing, he was raised by the extended Safron family with whom he stayed close, becoming a much-loved cousin and uncle to subsequent generations.

A proud 1955 graduate of The University of Missouri, Monte was at the time of his death its oldest living male cheerleader. His college career was interrupted by the Korean War where he served as an Army Medic and was awarded two Purple Hearts. In 2017 Monte was recognized by the Honor Flight Network with a Veterans Flight to Washington, DC. In the last decade, he was active with military PTSD groups at Jefferson Barracks.

After returning from Korea and finishing degrees in Journalism and Business at Mizzou, Monte began his career by working in advertising in Dayton, Ohio, before he and Louise returned to St Louis where he worked in the family foam business before joining childhood friend Ronnie Chod (z’ll) in 1971 at what became Townhouse-Penthouse Industries, a major supplier of upholstered furniture to Sears and major retailers. After retiring, he was an active member of the Shriner Chanter Singing Group, performing the national anthem annually at Cardinal games, traveling with Judy, spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks, meeting friends for lunch, serving on the board of Chevra Kadisha, and attending as many grandchildren activities as possible.

Monte lived a life full of family and friends, both old and new. He was still planning lunch outings before his short illness and peaceful passing at home late Sunday morning surrounded by family.

The family has requested donations to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, American Cancer Society, or The Honor Flight Network.

A private family service was held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

