Morton A. “Marty” Alpirn, December 17, 2020
Beloved Husband of Peggy S. Alpirn. Dear father of Dawn J. (Mark C.) Lynn. Loving grandfather of Andrew C. (Melissa) Lynn, Marlowe M. Lynn and Bailey E. Lynn. Our dear relative and friend.
Morton was a long-time owner of MA Jobbing and Equipment Company. A Re-seller of lift trucks, industrial equipment, and metal salvage.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services were held. Contributions in his memory may be made to Dent County Animal Welfare Society, 5358 South MO-19, Salem, MO 65560 (www.dcaws.org).
