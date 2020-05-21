Myra B. Levinson, May 13, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Harvey Levinson. Dear mother of Matthew Levinson and Daniel (Meghan) Levinson. Beloved Baba of Desmond Levinson. Dear sister of Norman (Jeannie) Frank. Beloved aunt of Molly (Daniel) Brystowski and great-aunt of Lily. Devoted daughter of the late Morris and Molly Frank. Dear friend, aunt, and cousin to many.
Those who knew Myra experienced her kindness in all that she did. As a longtime educator, she cared deeply for each of her students. Her hobbies included musicals, travel, sudoku, and, of course, mahjong. Above all else, Myra adored her family, who will miss their trips to the zoo, the art museum, and especially the Muny, to which Myra was a longtime season ticket holder.
A private family graveside was held at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South Road. A gathering and remembrance of Myra’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Covenant Place Foundation, 8 Millstone Campus Drive, Suite 2000, St. Louis, MO 63146. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE