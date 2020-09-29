Nancy Carol Jourman, September 23, 2020
Cherished mother of Robert Brown and Vicki (Alex Roper) Brown. Dear sister of Janet (Ed) Protzel. Loving aunt of Lori (Chris Blumhearst) Lipkind and David Lipkind. Beloved daughter of the late Harry “Sid” and Rose Jourman. Dear great aunt, cousin and friend.
Nancy loved learning and exploring new ideas, and always embraced people from all walks of life. Throughout her life, she found joy in music, dancing, and inspired others through her magnetic energy. Nancy found great pleasure from small moments: a fresh salad, beautiful flowers, or coffee and long conversation with a friend. Life was about connection for Nancy, not about the material things. She lived in Israel as a young woman, and even after returning home to St. Louis it remained a lifelong passion, going back several times to visit. Nancy lived a life devoted to her faith and helping others. In her last few years, she became involved in various community outreach programs to serve people in need throughout St. Louis. Although she worked as an executive assistant for many years, her greatest vocation was nurturing others, whether that was her own children or those she took under her wing. She touched so many lives and will be dearly missed.
Due to the current health situation, private family services will be held. Contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 2750 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, MO, 63043 (https://loavesandfishes-stl.org/).
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE