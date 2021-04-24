Nancy Goodman

Nancy Joy Deitch Goodman, April 22, 2021
Beloved wife of Aaron Goodman; dear sister and sister in law of Bob Deitch and Susan (Stuart) Spiegel; Nancy was a beloved “Fur-Mommy” to Rosie and Penny; dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Nancy was the former President of the St. Louis Hadassah Chapter and the former President of B’nai Amoona Sisterhood.
Private Funeral Service Monday, April 26, 2021, 2 PM. Please Visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Humane Society or B’nai Amoona Congregation.
