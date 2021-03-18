Nancy Sherman, March 17, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Sheldon M. Sherman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Nori Durbin and Jeffrey Sherman (Patty Sebastian); dear grandmother of Brent Durbin, Matthew Durbin, Tyler Sherman and Hailey Sherman; dear sister in law of Benay (Myron) Singer; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Memorial contributions preferred to a charity of your choice.
Nancy met her husband Sheldon at a USO dance, which led to a whirlwind courtship and engagement. Their adventures included trips to Europe, Israel and Hawaii. Nancy was proud of her secretarial career and education during her youth. Nancy was devoted to her family and friends beyond description. She was always the optimist and friendly to all. She was a lifelong Cardinal Baseball fan and could hold her own in any debate during the games. Nancy will be missed by us all.
Private family service at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery White Rd.
