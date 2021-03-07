Norman Hale Goldstein, February 24, 2021
Beloved life-long partner of Noreen Goldstein. Dear father of Melinda (fiancé Kris) Goldstein. Loving grandfather of Elyse and Clayton. Beloved brother of the late Owen (the late Pauline) Goldstein and the late Jeffrey Goldstein. Loving uncle to David (Dawn) Goldstein and Shoshana (Karl) Boehnker. Beloved son of the late Manuel and Dorothy (nee Boonshaft) Goldstein. Our dear, cousin and friend.
Norman was born and raised in University City, Missouri. He graduated from University City high school. Norman was a long-time employee at Chrysler and an owner of a St. Louis Post-Dispatch paper route.
Due to COVID-19, private family services were held. Contributions in his memory may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 1001 Craig Rd #480, St. Louis, MO 63146.
