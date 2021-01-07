Norman Kling passed away Sunday January 3, 2021 at the age of 98. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and Marine.
In addition to serving his country as a Marine in WWII, Korea, and the reserves, he worked in the aerospace industry for many years. Notably, he worked on the Mercury program. He was also an avid organic gardener, starting in the 1960s before that was cool.
Mr. Kling was also very creative and enjoyed carving woodblocks and doing calligraphy, until his tremors made it almost impossible. Always the engineer, years ago he designed and built himself a very ingenious portable artists easel, which is still in use. He was a collector of fine Japanese wood block prints, a wine connoisseur, member of IEEE, and the St. Louis Genealogy Society.
He wrote a book about his great grandmother called “The Flour Woman.” For many years he was a math tutor at Bonhomme Elementary school in Creve Coeur, MO., and at Falls Church Elementary in Falls Church, Virginia.
He was married to Marian Greenwald Kling for 68 years.
He was a kind and generous person, and will be missed by his survivors, including his wife Marian, son Barry Kling, (Lynne), daughters Susan Reardon, (Kevin) and Ruth, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Private graveside services were held. Donations may be made in his name to the Lupus Foundation (www.Lupus.org). The service will be available via Livestream-Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details.
