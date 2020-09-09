Norton S. Kronemer, M.D., September 9, 2020; age 84
Beloved husband of Shirley Lieber Kronemer and the late Sandy Kronemer. Dear father of Keith (Susan) Kronemer, Mark (Cathleen) Kronemer, Seth (Jessica) Kronemer and the late Todd Kronemer and step-father of Greg (Laura) Lieber, Karen Guberman and Neil Lieber; cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Terry) Davenport, Jillian Kronemer, Jordan Kronemer, Sabrina Kronemer and step-grandfather of Lisa Guberman, Stephanie Guberman, Adam Lieber, Jacob Lieber and Simon Lieber; beloved great-grandfather of Madelyn Davenport; dear brother of the late Sandra Kraus (the late Paul Kraus) and brother-in-law of Jerome (Nancy) Raskas, Herbert (Betty Lou) Raskas, Nancy (Howard) Agronin and the late Sara (Marshall) Myers. Norton is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Maurice Kronemer. Dear uncle and friend.
Norton graduated medical school in 1961 and practiced pediatrics for almost half a century. While leading his own private practice, he also served as the Head of Pediatrics at St. Anthony’s Hospital and was a proud member of the Washington University Clinical Faculty. During his career, he was exceedingly dedicated to his patients, accustomed to getting calls at all hours from concerned parents. To entertain his patients, he collected and wore novelty neckties. Even to his last days, nothing made him happier than to run into one of his former patients. During retirement, while health permitted, Norton enjoyed extensive travel, including planning each trip to the last detail. Norton was exceedingly devoted to family and friends, going to great lengths to remain connected to both. He had a great sense of humor, quick with a joke or anecdote for almost every occasion. Norton will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
A private family service will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Shaare Emeth-Todd Jason Kronemer Youth Scholarship Fund or to the charity of your choice.
