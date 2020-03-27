Patricia A. Glaser, March 26, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Jerry Kaiser and the late Buddy Glaser. Dear mother of Larry R. (Lindy Snider) Kaiser, MD, Allan B. (Kim) Kaiser, and Janet E. Kaiser. Loving grandmother of Jon (Connor Sullivan) Kaiser, Jeff (Peter Murphy) Kaiser, Garrett Snider, Grace Snider, Caroline Snider, Daniel Kaiser, Jennifer Kaiser, David Kaiser, and Lauren Blocker. Dear great grandmother of Charlotte Kaiser and Ava Bellantoni. Beloved sister of the late Joyce (the late Harold) Yalem and the late Irma Blank. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Private family services. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jerry Kaiser and Irma Blank Cancer Research Fund, C/O The Foundation for Barnes Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO, 63110.
