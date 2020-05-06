Patricia P. Levy, May 4, 2020
Beloved wife of 69 years to Mayer Levy; dear mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth Levy (Becky), Daniel Levy (Jo Ellen ) and the late Michael Jay Levy; dear grandmother of Karla Chiarelli (Chris), Jacob Levy, Lauren Dickson (Brandon), Brandon Levy (Kristine), Amelia Levy, Stephanie Levy (Ray Diaz) and Danielle Levy MD (Kevin Murphy); dear great-grandmother of Calvin Chiarelli, Nara, Kenzie and Archer Dickson; dear sister and sister-in-law of Andrew Pincus (late Kate) and the late Michael Pincus (Jacqueline); dear sister-in- law of Jacqueline Berk; our dear aunt to Robert and Julie Berk, cousin and friend.
Besides her family, other passions in life included her time spent with patients and organizations in support of HIV, both locally and nationally. She made many friends in the St. Louis Area playing competitive bridge on a regular basis for decades.
Pat met her sweetheart Mayer at the age of 13 in New Orleans, LA. They traveled the world together, often with good friends. After retirement, they spent many winters together on their sailboat “Les Bon Temps” in Key West, the Bahamas, and island hopping in the Caribbean.
In typical Pat style, she left us on her birthday.
The family will schedule a Celebration of Life of her full 88 years at a future date when it is safe to gather. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE