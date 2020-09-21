Patricia R. (Dreyer) Bry, died peacefully on September 11, 2020.
Daughter of the late Norman S. Roth and Clara B. Roth. Sister of the late Clarence B. (Gertrude) Roth. Beloved wife of Erwin Bry for forty-five years. Widow of the late James M. Dreyer. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lynn (Bruce) Dole, Jeffrey M. (the late Darlene Eyster) Dreyer, Joseph R. (Rosemary) Dreyer and stepmother of Terry (Holly) Bry. Beloved grandmother “Mimi” of Elliot (Elise) Dole, Elizabeth (Michael) Randolph, James Dole, Rosalind Dreyer, Kelly (Steve) Ciaccio, and Courtney (Michael) Flanagan. Great-grandmother of Clara Randolph, Tess Randolph, Teddi Dole, Lily Ciaccio, Alex Ciaccio, Chloe Flanagan and Violet Flanagan.
A lifelong St. Louisan, Pat grew up at Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel, surrounded by extended family. She was Patsy or Patsy Joy Roth. She was a talented tap dancer and pianist, and a popular date at Soldan High School and Washington University. She was a substitute teacher and tutor in the Ladue School District and volunteered for the Jewish Hospital Auxiliary.
Pat made everyone feel important and loved. She was beautiful, intelligent, elegant, compassionate, funny, gracious, and above all, classy. She loved good card games and traveling. Pat had an unerring sense about how to treat people and in return, earned their respect and friendship. She always kept a positive attitude. If you were down, she brought you up with her infectious smile and warmth. She was a loyal friend and a trusted confidante.
Pat was all about family and nurturing personal relationships. She presided in a very kind way over a very fun house, was always available to talk with and was never overbearing. She was a cool mom, the highest honor that could be bestowed on any parent. Unfailingly generous, she was an insightful gift-giver, always seeming to know what would bring a smile to the recipient’s face. She delighted that so many in her family lived nearby. She seemed happiest having a toddler on her lap so she could regale them with her rollicking version of “Pony Boy.” She was the undisputed champion back-scratcher and practiced this talent with multiple generations. It is difficult to imagine a world without Pat in it.
The family would like to thank Eden Kaplan for her kind and compassionate care of Pat and Erwin.
A private family service was held. Donations preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or a charity of your choice.