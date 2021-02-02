Paul Louis Appelbaum, June 23, 1926 – January 29, 2021
Loving husband to May and adoring father of Carrie (Scott) Newman, Donna (Steve) Hamilton and the late Dan Appelbaum. Cherished grandpa to Sarah Neumann and Liz (Daniel) Hodges and joyous great grandpa to Easton, Carynn, Donovan, Teagan, Liam, Nolan, Dillon and the late Connell. Preceded in death by parents Norma (Goldman) and Morris Appelbaum and brothers Harry and David Appelbaum. Remembered proudly as a man of “The Greatest Generation,” a U.S. Navy submariner and radioman in the Pacific theater during WWII.
Due to the current health situation the services will be private. Contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to Beit T'Shuvah, 8831 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90034 310-204-5200. www.beittshuvah.org
A Rindskopf-Roth Service