Paul Silberman, December 21, 2020
Dear son of the late Harry and the late Bess Silberman; loving and supporting partner of Angela Schwartz; beloved father and father-in-law of Matthew Silberman (Tanya Notkoff), Valerie Silberman, Sam Silberman (Savanah Brock) and Aiden Silberman; dear grandfather of Shayne Elizabeth and Chayton Hale; dear brother and brother-in-law of Elaine Bender (Rick) and Judy Shetley; former husband and dear friend of Susan Hartman Silberman; dear nephew of Uncle Bud and Aunt Dale Pessin, who are the “family glue;” dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
A private graveside service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Heart Association, the St. Louis Bridge Center, or Evelyn’s House. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE