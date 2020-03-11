Paula Bleich, March 11, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Bleich; dear mother of Michael Bleich (Anita), Lawrence Bleich and Tracy Berg (Greg); very proud and loving grandmother of Jacob Bagby, Hailey and Jayden Bleich, Madison, Blake and Brooke Berg; dear sister of the late Margie Nachman (the late Norman); our dear aunt and friend to many.
Graveside service Friday, March 13, 1 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. 63110 or to the charity of the your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE