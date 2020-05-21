Pearl Figus, May 4, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Lester Figus; dear mother and mother-in-law of the late Irvin Figus, Glenn (Marcia Garber) Figus and Debra Pack; dear grandmother of Mindee (Kyle) Joiner, Michael D. Figus and Tehilla Pack; sister-in-law of Gertrude (the late Albert) Matusofsky; dear daughter of the late Joseph and the late Eva Blatt; our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.
A private family service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or to a charity of your choice.