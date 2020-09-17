Pearl Libby Light, September 13, 2020
Pearl was born November 20, 1924. She attended Soldan High School where she met Robert Light, who would become her husband for the next 76 years. Dear mother of Allan (Donna) Light, Marty (Diane) Light, Barry (Laurie) Light and the late Greg Light. Loving grandmother of Olivia Light, Lauren Light, Aaron Light, Joshua (Lissy) Light, Dr. Rebecca (Brad) Pearlman, Justin and Samantha Light. Dear great grandmother of Jacob and Abby Light, Isaac and Eli Pearlman. Beloved sister of the late Carl Weber and the late Shelly Protzel.
Pearl was a stay at home mother with four sons that kept her very busy. She encouraged her sons to be involved with cub scouts, boy scouts and athletics. She instilled in her children the value that all persons were to be treated politely and with respect.
Her hobby was her love of painting. She painted animals (zebras were her favorite), flowers and portraits (including a self-portrait). They filled the walls of her studio. Pearl was honored, and surprised, when some of her artwork was sold. It was not about the remuneration, but more about recognition of her art, and pride in her achievement.
Pearl was an avid Mahjong player, and this became a regular social event. Every week she had lunch with friends which would culminate in hours of Mahjong. Pearl had a passion for shopping, fashion, jewelry and going out to dinner with her family. She was a frequent visitor to the library where she would always find an interesting novel or two.
Mom and dad lost their youngest son Greg in a tragic automobile accident seven years ago. This weighed heavily on their hearts. May our beloved parents and our brother's memory always be for a blessing. They will be forever in our memory and in our hearts, being reunited in heaven.
Due to the current health situation, private family services were held. Contributions in Pearl’s memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 13523 Barrett Station Parkway Drive, Ballwin, MO, 63021; Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., Olivette, MO, 63132; or to St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation, Department of Pediatrics, P.O. Box 955423, St. Louis, MO, 63195.
