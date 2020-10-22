Phillip Mariam, October 20, 2020
Beloved husband of the late Francine Mariam; dear father and father-in-law of Rick Mariam (Lois), Nancy Present (Larry) and Lori Leidner (Gary); dear grandfather of Craig Mariam (Penny), Brad Mariam (Amanda), Kimberly Shainsky (Pavel), Jennifer Present, Amy Switzer (Anson), Jeffrey Leidner, Andrew Leidner and Suzanne Santos (Ryan); dear great-grandfather of Noah Hoffman, Jordyn Mariam, Collin Mariam, Ava Mariam, Blake Mariam, Sulia Shainsky, Finley Shainsky, Avery Shainsky, Meadow Switzer and Aydan Santos; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Alan Mariam (late Claudia) and late Lee Yavitz (late Jordan); dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Phil’s true passion in life was his family whom he absolutely adored. Phil had 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The closeness Phil had with his family was so very special. Phil was married to his beautiful and loving wife Francine for 58 wonderful years. Playing poker was Phil’s favorite pastime with friends. Playing cards brought Phil great joy for over 70 years. Mariam Feed Company was opened by Phil’s grandfather. With Phil and his brother Alan’s dedication and hard work, Mariam Feed Company stayed in business for over a 100 years. Phil was kind, quick witted and always had a smile on his face. Everyone knew him loved him.
A private family service will be held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery - Chesterfield, MO. Memorial contributions preferred to Evelyn's House or the St Louis American Heart Association. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE