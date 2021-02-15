Rabbi Sylvin Wolf, January 23, 2021
Rabbi Sylvin Lawrence Wolf died peacefully of COVID-19 at Baptist South Hospital on January 23, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL. He was 87.
Sylvin is survived by his wife, Sandra Furfine Wolf;his children, Deborah Anne Wolf and Amy Wolf Lustig, both of Washington, D.C., Danna Wolf Albright (Bill) of St. Louis, MO, and David Aaron Wolf (Heather) of St. Charles, MO. He is the proud grandfather to Marcus Lustig, Eve Lustig, Julian Albright, Sasha Albright, Hayden Wolf, Sydney Wolf, Peyton Douglas and Piper Douglas. He is the loving step-father to Matthew Furfine (Debora) of Palermo, Italy, Cynthia Furfine Lewis (Randall) of Los Angeles, CA, David Furfine (Donna) of Jacksonville, FL, Lisa Furfine of Los Angeles, CA and Craig Furfine (Natalie) of Chicago, IL;grandfather to Grace Furfine, Jason (Lynsey) Lewis, Kate Lewis, Chloe (Michael) Orta, Corinne Furfine, Camille Furfine, Sophia Furfine and Jacob Furfine and great grandfather to Norah Lewis, Jasper Lewis, and Walker Orta. He is preceded in death by his parents Sigmund and Ida Wolf, and his brother Maurice (Moishe) Bernard Wolf.
Sylvin was born March 1, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954. He married Phyllis Cynthia Black in 1956. After college, Sylvin served in the United States Army and then pursued a career in the rabbinate. He was ordained in 1961 from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, OH. Over 25 years, the couple welcomed 4 children and Sylvin served congregations in Memphis, TN, Monroe, LA and St. Louis, MO. In 1983, Sylvin married Sandra Furfine and continued to serve as spiritual leader in Palo Alto, CA, Corpus Christi, TX, Greenville, MS, Naples, FL, and Jacksonville, Fl. His children remember him as a vibrant, intelligent and devoted father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Sylvin was an accomplished rabbi, teacher and story-teller. He embraced learning and was passionate about passing that knowledge onto others. His creativity and insight made Judaism relevant to his students and congregants. His sense of humor was sharp and he loved a good story. He was a proud Zionist and cherished his time spent in Israel. Sylvin will be remembered with much love.
A private service was held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to mailto:slwthoughts@gmail.com The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Baptist South Hospital for their extraordinary comfort and care.