Rachel Haspiel, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020.
Dear daughter of the late David and Mary Don; Loving wife of 63 years to Franklin Haspiel; Beloved mother of Joseph (Elizabeth) Haspiel and Aaron Haspiel; Dear grandmother of Sarah (Jonathan) Novack and Jacob (Carly Thanhouser) Haspiel; Dear great-grandmother of Ari Thanhouser Haspiel; Dear sister of Tobi Don and Dr. Irl (Carol) Don; Dear cousin, aunt and friend.
Rachel will be remembered for her warm heart, kind and caring ways, and love of family and friends.
Rachel loved to travel and had many happy memories of international trips that she and Frank took together. She was a violin teacher to many in Parkway Elementary schools and had numerous private students.
Private graveside services will be held on July 28. Shiva is private. Memorial contributions may be made to either Congregation Kol Rinah (https://www.kolrinahstl.org/) or The St. Louis Symphony (https://www.slso.org/). Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE