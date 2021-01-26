Renee K. Goodman died peacefully Thursday morning, January 21 at Delmar Gardens West, Chesterfield, MO just one month shy of her 90th birthday. Renee is survived by her daughter Candice Spector, and son Michael Spector (Lynn); her grandchildren Daniel (Tanya) Spector, Andrew Frumson, Nick Spector, Todd Frumson, Rae Ellen Frumson, Joseph (Abby) Spector, Sally (Daniel) Ginsburg, Richard (Blair) Spector, Kayla Spector and Tony Palumbo (fiancé); and great grandchildren Grayson and Jack Ginsburg, and Austin and Ryder Spector.
She is preceded in death by husbands Robert Spector, Robert Kligman, and Reuben Goodman. Renee moved from Detroit to St. Louis at 18 to marry Bobby Spector and together they created a happy home with their two children for more than 20 years. Robert Kligman was taken from Renee after only 7 years of marriage, while Ruby and Renee had over 20 happy years together.
The love she had for the family and extended family guided her life and filled those around her with happiness, support and love.
Renee had many friends over the years; beginning with the “Sewing Club” of women friends she formed as a new arrival to St Louis and which lasted 40 or so years. Lots of lunches and shopping, but not a lot of real sewing was accomplished. Travel was always part of her life once Candice and Michael were grown. With Ruby she took Tauck Tours all over the U.S. but never made it to European cities, mostly because of her fear of cats. She was a fabulous party planner, helping to organize Bar and Bat Mitzvahs and weddings galore. She loved to see her family and friends happy and enjoying themselves. Renee lived her life with exuberance and her smile would light up any room she was in.
She spent her widowed years after Ruby’s death busily keeping up with friends, and sharing special events and everyday times with her family; excited as her grandchildren found their life partners and her great grandchildren made their appearances.
After a back injury forced her to give up independent living, she became the best dressed spark in a wheelchair at Delmar Gardens, tearing up the halls, winning a suspicious number of Bingo games, and taking care of the dining and social needs of nearly all the residents. The Covid lock down at Delmar Gardens was hard on her and all the residents, but she remained feisty and alert up until a month ago, when the virus beat her down. She was loved and admired by most there, as was evidenced by the many personal expressions of condolence by the staff to her family this past week. Fortunately, a few family members were able to be with her in her final days. All her family and friends feel her loss; her spirit and love remains with us always.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Coronavirus Disaster Relief - St Louis Area Food Bank (stlfoodbank.org), or the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the medical team at Delmar Gardens West for their excellent care. Renee’s memory will always be a blessing to her family, her friends, and all those who knew her.
