Reva Foier Horowitz was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 19, 1926.
Reva Foier Horowitz of O’Fallon, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her Parents - Harry Foier and Celia Foier nee Becker of Brooklyn, New York and Brother - Joseph Foier, Los Angeles, CA.
Reva is survived by her Son - Neil Ian Horowitz, Daughter - Mindy Lea (Charles Joseph) Broder and Grandchildren - Michaela Celia Broder, Rebecca Jean Broder and Niece - Laurie Allen.
Reva attended PS 100, Washington Irving High School and received a scholarship to the Fashion Institute of Technology and Design(“FIT”) in New York City. Upon graduating from FIT Reva worked in the Fashion Field for those names of Claire MacArnold, Sophie Gimbel, Saks Fifth Avenue & Ed Gerrick.
Married Melvin Manual Horowitz and had two children, Neil and Mindy in Bayside, New York.
Reva was PTA President of Hebrew School Oakland Jewish Center and Sisterhood President of OJC.
Then, Reva went back to school and received her B.A. from Queens University and a Teaching Certificate. But, went back to work in the Garment industry she loved after 17 years and worked for Beldoch Popper Franchised Pierre Cardin for 21 years and retired. She moved to Missouri to be with family and joined, Beni Torah, Beni El then, Temple Emanuel and stayed content. Reva tutored at Boone Trail Elementary for 5 years.
Reva Horowitz interment will be scheduled at a later date in New York.