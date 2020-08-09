Rhoda Kunitz Grimsky, August 7, 2020

Beloved wife of the late Alan Lee Grimsky.  Dear mother of Laurie (Jeffry) Raffelson and Melissa (Steve) Dubinsky.  Loving grandmother of Jaxson and Jordyn Dubinsky, Michael and Wesley Raffelson.  Dear sister of Bernard (Marilyn “Sue”) Kunitz and sister-in-law of the late Edmund Grimsky.  Beloved daughter of the late William and Ruth Kunitz.  Dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Rhoda was a lifelong member of Shaare Zedek, and for the past several years a member of B’nai Amoona.  She was very devoted to her Jewish religion and worked tirelessly for the Sisterhood at Shaare Zedek, volunteering with the Jewish Book Festival and many other organizations. She was the Matriarch of our family, inspiring all her children, grandchildren and cousins. Rhoda was blessed with many different groups of friends and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was a sweet, kind and generous soul.  

Due to the current health situation, the service will be private.  The family will hold a celebration of Rhoda’s life at a later date.  Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, 12 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63146; Congregation B’nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, MO, 63141; or the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE