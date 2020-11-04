Robert Alan Rich, Nov. 2, 2020
Beloved husband of the late Carol Rich; dear son of Jerome and Miriam Rich; dear father and father-in-law of Mary Ane Broeker (Benjamin), and Harrison Allen Rich; dear brother and brother-in-law of Caryn Rosen (Greg), Ellyn Bender(Michael), and Norman Rich (Elise); dear grandfather of William Wyatt Broeker; dear uncle of Noah Rosen, Caleb Rosen and Jonah Rosen, Ashley Bender, Austin Bender, A.J. Rich, and Alex Rich dear cousin.
Private graveside service was held at Beth Shalom Cemetery Chesterfield, MO. Memorial contributions preferred to a charity of your choice.
