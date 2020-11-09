Robert (Bob) Bockserman, 90, passed away on November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Clarice (Cissy) Bockserman, father and father-in-law to Mike (Kathy) Bockserman, Joyce (Marty) Goldin and Carol (Dr. Kevin) Blinder; grandfather to Kimmy (Tim) Sauer, Katie (TJ) Walden, Melissa Goldin, Josh (Rachel) Goldin, Aaron Goldin, Samantha Blinder, Brittany Blinder, Ben Blinder and Ryan Blinder; and great-grandfather to Abby, Annie and Teddy. Bob was also a brother-in-law to the late Rosalie (late Norman) Dertke and Alan (Paulette) Kreisman, as well as a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Contributions in Bob’s name can be made to the charity of your choice. A private service was held. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
