Robert “Bob” L. Lewis, October 29, 2020
Beloved husband of Jo Ann Lewis. Dear father of Terri (Jon) Frydman and Tom (Cathy) Busch. Loving grandfather of Joshua and Jonah Frydman. Beloved brother of the late Edward Lewis. Loving brother-in-law of Carol Lewis. Our dear friend.
Bob thoroughly enjoyed the time he served in the Air Force. He retired after four years of active duty when Bob, his brother, Ed and their father, Leon, started the business Leon Lewis & Sons. Bob and his brother then took over and ran the business together until Ed’s passing, where Bob continued the family business. Together, Leon Lewis & Sons was operated for a long and accomplished 60 years.
To continue following his passion for the Air Force, Bob became a devoted member of the Commemorative Air Force – Missouri Wing. In his spare time he would work on old planes, rehab them and help prepare them for air shows.
Bob had so much love for his family. He was so very proud of his grandsons Joshua and Jonah and had a deep love for his wife, Jo Ann, who he knew always took good care of him. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of St. Louis, 1201 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110.
