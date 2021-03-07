Robert “Bob” M. Sigel, March 5, 2021
Beloved husband and best friend of Paula Sigel. Loving and devoted father of Renee Sigel Hearst, Steven (Martha) Sigel and Randall J. (Lori) Sigel. Best grandpa Bobby to Ryan and Zachary Hearst, Alexandra and Gabrielle Sigel, and Maxwell and Samuel Sigel. Loving brother of Shea (Mary) Sigel and the late Carolyn Baker. Beloved son of the late Max and Lillian Sigel. Our beloved uncle, cousin and friend.
Bob passed peacefully the morning of March 5th surrounded by family. His 4 ½ year battle with a traumatic brain injury was testimony to his work ethic that started at age 5. He sold newspapers in the city. He graduated Soldan High School in 1957 and St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1961.
In 55 years practicing pharmacy he owned several stores. After retirement he resumed work as a Pharmacist serving the indigent until he became ill at age 77.
In his spare time, he would always be with family and friends. He was always on the go.
His truest love was his wife and best friend Paula. For 55 years he loved, adored, and didn’t make a move without her. He was extremely proud and loved his children as well as his grandkids and being “Grandpa Bobby” was his greatest joy. Even with his crazy schedule he never missed any events even when it was challenging these last 4 ½ years.
He loved to travel with his wife, family and friends. He spent many days and nights at the theater, symphony, Blues and Cardinals games with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and was passionate about good food, whether it was the king cut prime rib from Kries’, whole lobster from The Palm, all you can eat fried chicken or crab legs. He always saved room for a Hawaiian Delight from Ted Drewes. He spent many hours perfecting the perfect Bloody Mary.
His smile and big blues eyes were always warm and welcoming. Ultimately Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Due to the current health climate, services for Robert M. Sigel will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Brain Injury Association of Missouri, or the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, or the charity of your choice.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE