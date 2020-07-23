Robert M. Perlman, November 17, 1930 - July 16, 2020
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 89. Beloved husband of
Myra Dolgin Perlman for over 65 years. Dear father of Lori (Joseph) Zeid-Ingram, Melissa Chelist, and Brad Perlman. Loving grandfather of Justin and Joshua Zeid, and Andrea, Leah, and Sophia Chelist. Preceded in death by daughter, Stephanie Lynn Perlman and son-in-law, Gary Zeid. Former father-in-law of Barry Chelist. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Ann Perlman. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Robert grew up in St. Louis. He received a bachelor’s degree in Geology from Washington University and a master’s degree in Geodesy from Ohio State University. Robert worked for the United States Defense Mapping Agency (now called the United States Geospatial-Intelligence Agency), for over 36 years. He later worked and then volunteered at the Saint Louis Science Center for almost 25 years. Bob was a Korean War veteran who was selected to participate in the St. Louis Honor Flight in 2016. He and Myra enjoyed traveling and were members of the 1904 World’s Fair Society.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, July 20th. Memorial contributions preferred to BackStoppers (PO Box 795168 | St. Louis, MO 63179 or online at backstoppers.org), Greater Saint Louis Honor Flight (8050 Watson Rd., Suite 240 | St. Louis, MO 63119 or online at gslhonorflight.org), Traditional Congregation (12437 Ladue Rd | St Louis, MO 63141 or online at traditional-congregation.org), or to the charity of your choice.
