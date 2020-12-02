Robert S. “Boppo” Bernstein, November 26, 2020
Boppo as he was called by all that loved him, was the beloved husband of Susan Molasky Bernstein. The couple were married for over 57 years and their love for each other started at 13 years old where they attended Brittany Woods Junior High. Boppo was a very proud father to Jeri Bogard (Jeff), Jeffrey Bernstein (Sara) and Jodi Kaplan (Michael); dear grandfather of Ryan, Eric, Jason, Adam, Jordan, Tyler, Matthew, Zachary and Caroline; dear brother of Mark Bernstein (Denise) and Rick Bernstein (Terry); dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
A real estate developer his entire life, Boppo stayed “relevant” in every aspect of his life. Thrived while working, he made sure to never miss out on an opportunity to spend time with his family. He will be dearly missed.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6 at 2 PM. The service will be available via Live Stream – please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jerome Molasky Memorial Endowment Fund at BJC, DECC at Temple Israel or Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE